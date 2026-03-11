Lawmakers Demand Fair Ticket Prices for 2026 World Cup

In a concerted move, dozens of U.S. lawmakers have urged FIFA to reconsider its pricing strategy for the 2026 World Cup, advocating for more affordable ticket options. The demand, voiced in a formal letter orchestrated by Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove and backed by 68 fellow Congress members, challenges the global soccer authority's use of dynamic pricing.

The lawmakers argue that the current pricing model, which adjusts costs based on demand and other factors, turns the globally celebrated event into an exclusionary spectacle, inaccessible to many fans. Their letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlights the need for reasonable ticket prices to foster fan participation and ensure inclusivity.

The critique points to skyrocketing ticket costs through FIFA's resale platform, a stark contrast to initial pricing promises. The lawmakers urge FIFA to reconsider dynamic pricing, suggesting a return to static pricing for future tournaments and proposing flexible policies for host cities to accommodate fans more inclusively.

(With inputs from agencies.)