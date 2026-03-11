Left Menu

Lawmakers Demand Fair Ticket Prices for 2026 World Cup

U.S. lawmakers have urged FIFA to reduce 2026 World Cup ticket prices. They criticized dynamic pricing for making the event exclusionary. A letter by Rep. Kamlager-Dove and 68 members asked FIFA to ensure affordable access for fans, expressing concerns over inflated ticket costs prompting restricted fan participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:55 IST
Lawmakers Demand Fair Ticket Prices for 2026 World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerted move, dozens of U.S. lawmakers have urged FIFA to reconsider its pricing strategy for the 2026 World Cup, advocating for more affordable ticket options. The demand, voiced in a formal letter orchestrated by Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove and backed by 68 fellow Congress members, challenges the global soccer authority's use of dynamic pricing.

The lawmakers argue that the current pricing model, which adjusts costs based on demand and other factors, turns the globally celebrated event into an exclusionary spectacle, inaccessible to many fans. Their letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlights the need for reasonable ticket prices to foster fan participation and ensure inclusivity.

The critique points to skyrocketing ticket costs through FIFA's resale platform, a stark contrast to initial pricing promises. The lawmakers urge FIFA to reconsider dynamic pricing, suggesting a return to static pricing for future tournaments and proposing flexible policies for host cities to accommodate fans more inclusively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026