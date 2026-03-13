Wall Street Wavers Amid Global Tensions and Financial Instability
U.S. stock index futures edged up slightly amid volatility as investors eyed economic reports and the impact of Middle Eastern conflicts on inflation. Despite small gains, Wall Street braced for a third consecutive week of losses, compounded by concerns in the private credit market and fluctuating crude prices.
On Friday, U.S. stock index futures saw minor gains in a volatile trading environment ahead of key economic reports on growth and inflation. At the same time, escalating tensions in the Middle East fueled concerns over potential inflationary pressures, sending jitters across financial markets.
Investors were keenly awaiting reports on durable goods orders, personal consumption expenditures, and the second estimate of Q4 GDP to gauge the economy's health. Additional insights were anticipated from data on January's job openings and consumer sentiment of March from the University of Michigan.
Despite some market resilience, concerns in the private credit sector intensified, as did anxieties over rising energy costs. The Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting is expected to leave interest rates unchanged amid these uncertainties, with traders adjusting their rate cut forecasts in response to ongoing geopolitical and economic challenges.
