Sabarimala Temple Debate: Kerala's Political Drama Unfolds

The political landscape in Kerala is heating up as the state's Left government faces backlash from the Opposition Congress and BJP regarding its stance on women's entry into the Sabarimala temple. Once supportive of allowing women of all ages, the government is now seemingly reconsidering its position as part of a broader strategy to secure votes in the upcoming elections.

On Friday, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan clarified that the party's approach to safeguarding customs should involve consultations with experts, countering claims of a U-turn. Critics, however, argue the shift reflects opportunism and a response to electoral pressures, suggesting past efforts aligned with social reform are now being repackaged ahead of polls.

The BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar voiced that pressure from pro-Ayyappa devotee factions has influenced this potential policy revision. He accused the Left and Congress of manipulating traditions for power. As the Supreme Court revisits petitions involving women's temple entry, the political drama continues with repercussions for both faith and electoral dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)