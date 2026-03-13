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Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Over Missile Strike

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the British and French ambassadors following a Ukrainian missile strike using Franco-British-manufactured missiles on a semiconductor factory in Bryansk, Russia. Moscow views this act as a deliberate provocation to disrupt peace efforts in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:17 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Over Missile Strike
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The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the British and French ambassadors, escalating diplomatic tensions over a Ukrainian missile strike. The strike, involving Storm Shadow missiles made by a Franco-British team, targeted a semiconductor factory in Bryansk, Russia.

Ukraine stated their action on March 10, claiming they employed the missiles to hit the factory used for manufacturing semiconductor devices crucial to missile production.

Moscow condemned the strike as a blatant provocation aimed at thwarting ongoing peace negotiations in the conflict with Ukraine. This development underscores the fragile diplomatic relations involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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