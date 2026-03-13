Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Over Missile Strike

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the British and French ambassadors, escalating diplomatic tensions over a Ukrainian missile strike. The strike, involving Storm Shadow missiles made by a Franco-British team, targeted a semiconductor factory in Bryansk, Russia.

Ukraine stated their action on March 10, claiming they employed the missiles to hit the factory used for manufacturing semiconductor devices crucial to missile production.

Moscow condemned the strike as a blatant provocation aimed at thwarting ongoing peace negotiations in the conflict with Ukraine. This development underscores the fragile diplomatic relations involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)