In a bid to commemorate its centenary celebrations and 75 years of its Pharmacy Department, Andhra University is poised to host Pharma Innovation 2026. The event, sponsored by the Pharmacy Council of India, aims to prepare students for the pharmaceutical industry by fostering awareness of modern advancements over the next five years, as stated by AU Vice Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar.

Additionally, students can now access examination results through the Manamitra WhatsApp service, enhancing accessibility and convenience. Concurrently, the city of Visakhapatnam was drenched in cultural vibrancy as it recently concluded the Sankranti festival at the Andhra University Grounds, championed by former BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

The week-long celebration, extending from January 9 to 16, showcased rural traditions with events like bullock cart races, rangolis, and cultural performances. The festival not only highlighted Andhra Pradesh's rich cultural tapestry but also saw BJP MP Rao celebrating Bhogi Pongal with traditional rituals to usher in positivity and prosperity for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)