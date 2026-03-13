Unprecedented Oil Market Disruptions: A Historical Overview

In a historical event, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has led to the most significant disruption in global oil markets. The International Energy Agency indicated that oil supply would decline by approximately 8 million barrels per day in March, marking an 8% decrease.

To counter this impact and stabilize oil prices, member countries of the agency have responded by agreeing to release a record 400 million barrels from strategic stockpiles. This move is reminiscent of past disruptions such as the Arab Oil Embargo of 1973-74, where geopolitical tensions forced nations to reevaluate their energy dependencies.

The oil market has faced several pivotal disruptions over the decades, including the Iranian Revolution and the Gulf Crisis. Such events have consistently demonstrated the market's vulnerability to geopolitical upheavals and natural disasters, pushing consuming nations towards strategic cooperation and alternative energy policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)