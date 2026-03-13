Global Tensions and Oil Price Surge Impact Markets

Global stocks are witnessing mixed performances amidst persistent oil price surges, catalyzed by tensions in the Middle East. The ongoing conflict involving Iran is disrupting energy supplies, leading to mounting concerns over fuel inflation and interest rate adjustments.

Oil prices are hovering around $100 per barrel, significantly elevated from figures seen prior to the conflict escalation initiated by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. In an attempt to alleviate supply concerns, the U.S. has implemented partial sanctions waivers on Russian oil, as President Trump promises increased actions against Iran.

Stock markets in the U.S. saw minimal movement on Wall Street, whereas European counterparts like the STOXX 600 faced declines. Meanwhile, the dollar strengthens as a safe-haven currency, creating pressure on other global currencies. Analysts predict that volatile oil prices will continue impacting global markets, with future policy meetings offering potential relief or further complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)