Virginia Man Charged in ODU Campus Shooting Firearm Sale
A Virginia man, Kenya Mcchell Chapman, has been charged with selling the firearm used in a shooting at Old Dominion University. He appeared in federal court and faces charges of dealing in firearms without a license and making false statements during firearm purchases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2026 02:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 02:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant development, the U.S. Justice Department has brought charges against a Virginia resident concerning a firearm sale linked to a campus shooting.
On Friday, Kenya Mcchell Chapman, aged 32, from Smithfield, faced federal charges. He is accused of illegally dealing firearms without a license pertaining to an incident at Old Dominion University (ODU) on March 12.
Chapman is also charged with multiple counts of making false statements during firearm purchases, according to the Justice Department's statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)