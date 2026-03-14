Virginia Man Charged in ODU Campus Shooting Firearm Sale

In a significant development, the U.S. Justice Department has brought charges against a Virginia resident concerning a firearm sale linked to a campus shooting.

On Friday, Kenya Mcchell Chapman, aged 32, from Smithfield, faced federal charges. He is accused of illegally dealing firearms without a license pertaining to an incident at Old Dominion University (ODU) on March 12.

Chapman is also charged with multiple counts of making false statements during firearm purchases, according to the Justice Department's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)