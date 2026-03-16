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Drone Disturbance Diverts Emirates Flight Amid Regional Tensions

An Emirates flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai was forced to return due to a temporary closure of Dubai Airport after a drone incident. This led to broader flight suspensions affecting travel operations in the region, including Qatar Airways' schedule revisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:57 IST
Drone Disturbance Diverts Emirates Flight Amid Regional Tensions
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Emirates flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai made an unscheduled return Monday morning amid regional tensions following a drone-related incident. Departing at 4:40 AM, the flight returned to Thiruvananthapuram around 8:40 AM, as Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended operations, confirmed local airport authorities.

The safety of 353 passengers and 19 crew members was prioritized as authorities managed the disruption. This disturbance is part of a wider impact on travel, as Qatar Airways has also announced a revised schedule between March 18 and 28, due to ongoing airspace closures, offering passengers more booking flexibility.

Qatar Airways reassured passengers that regular operations will recommence only when deemed safe, appreciating their patience during these challenging times. Meanwhile, passengers have the option to rebook or seek refunds for affected flights. Flight schedules remain unpredictable due to the intensified conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran impacting aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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