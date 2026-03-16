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RoboForex Revolutionizes Forex Trading with Swap-Free Accounts

RoboForex introduces a swap-free trading feature, eliminating overnight fees without hidden costs. This aims to simplify trading conditions, reduce cost uncertainty, and enhance transparency. The feature is available to all clients and supports a more focused trading experience by removing additional charges for long-term position holders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belize | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Belize

RoboForex, a leading financial broker, has unveiled its groundbreaking swap-free trading option for all clients, marking a significant shift in the forex industry. This innovative feature eliminates overnight fees, commonly known as swaps, without introducing hidden costs such as increased commissions or wider spreads, making it truly distinctive.

The swap-free accounts aim to transform the trading landscape by lowering entry barriers and creating a predictable cost structure. RoboForex's new model simplifies trading conditions, especially beneficial for traders holding long-term positions who often face additional charges for overnight holdings, thus enhancing the trader experience.

Following a successful trial in Latin America, RoboForex has expanded this feature globally. The move underscores the company's commitment to transparent, predictable, and flexible trading conditions, alongside other cost-saving initiatives like zero commission on deposits and free fund withdrawals up to three times monthly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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