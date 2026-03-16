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Kotyark Industries Marks New Milestone with NSE and BSE Main Board Listings

Kotyark Industries Limited has successfully migrated its equity shares to the Main Board listings on NSE and BSE, moving from the NSE Emerge Platform. This significant step is expected to enhance market visibility and liquidity, broadening investor participation. Kotyark focuses on manufacturing biodiesel and sustainable energy solutions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodra | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:46 IST
Kotyark Industries Marks New Milestone with NSE and BSE Main Board Listings

Kotyark Industries Limited, known for its innovative contributions to the biofuel industry, has achieved a major milestone in its growth journey by securing Final Listing and Trading Approvals from the NSE and BSE Main Boards. This transition is set to elevate the company's market presence and improve share liquidity.

Originally listed on the NSE Emerge Platform, Kotyark Industries' move to the Main Board indicates significant operational progress and commitment to expanding shareholder value. The company, spearheaded by Chairman Gaurang Shah, emphasizes sustainable energy growth, aligning with India's shift towards cleaner resources.

Incorporated in 2016, Kotyark boasts significant production capacities of biodiesel in Rajasthan and Gujarat, enhancing India's renewable energy landscape. Its strategic advancements underscore an effort to broaden investor influence while underscoring the potential and risks associated with forward-looking market statements.

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