Election Commission Enhances Financial Scrutiny Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

The Election Commission of Tamil Nadu is ramping up its surveillance on political parties' financial dealings, using the assistance of 23 enforcement agencies to scrutinize substantial online transactions. This disclosure was made by Tamil Nadu CEO Archana Patnaik on Monday.

With the electoral model code of conduct in effect since March 15, officers have so far seized cash and goods worth Rs 1.26 crore. Patnaik emphasized the importance of distinguishing large-scale digital transactions for electoral funding from those of small traders' daily businesses.

Preparations are in full swing for the April 23 Assembly elections, with key dates like March 30 for gazette notification and April 6 for the final nomination deadline. Efforts to enforce the Model Code of Conduct are supported by 2,106 flying squads and static surveillance teams active across the state, while AI-generated videos are also being monitored to ensure compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)