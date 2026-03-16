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Yogi Adityanath: Uniting India Through Faith and Development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the need for societal unity through faith and development. Criticizing past governments for divisive policies, he highlighted efforts under Prime Minister Modi to address issues like Kashmir unrest and promote infrastructure growth as part of India's rise as a global power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:10 IST
Yogi Adityanath: Uniting India Through Faith and Development
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited address at Jalore's Sire temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that while the caste system is designed for societal organization, 'casteism' undermines it, causing national division. Religion, he contended, should serve as a unifying force.

Adityanath criticized previous governments for exploiting caste, regional, and linguistic divisions, hindering benefits for marginalized communities. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for fostering national unity, addressing challenges like Kashmir and Naxalism, and ensuring that welfare schemes are equitably distributed.

Promoting infrastructure development, Adityanath noted improvements in transportation and education facilities nationwide. Targeting the UPA regime, he lauded the current government's recognition of Sanatan Dharma's significance and celebrated the progress of iconic projects like the Ayodhya Ram temple and Kashi-Vishwanath corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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