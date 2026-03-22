British Submarine Poised for Action in Arabian Sea
A British nuclear-powered submarine, armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, is currently stationed in the Arabian Sea. This strategic positioning grants Britain the capability to execute long-range strikes if tensions in the region intensify, as reported by the Daily Mail. The report remains unverified by Reuters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 05:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 05:09 IST
A British nuclear-powered submarine, equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles, has positioned itself in the Arabian Sea, according to a report by the Daily Mail on Saturday.
This move potentially provides Britain with the capability to launch long-range strikes should regional conflicts escalate.
However, Reuters has not yet been able to verify the authenticity of this report.
(With inputs from agencies.)