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Influencer's Remarks Ignite Protests in Pilibhit

A social media influencer, Wasim Raza, was arrested after making objectionable remarks against the Valmiki community, leading to protests and a road blockade in Pilibhit. The situation was controlled following assurances from authorities, and additional police forces were deployed as a precautionary measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 23-03-2026 08:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 08:24 IST
Influencer's Remarks Ignite Protests in Pilibhit
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In Pilibhit, tensions soared as social media influencer Wasim Raza faced arrest for derogatory remarks against the Valmiki community. The incident, which escalated to protests and a road blockade, highlights the ongoing challenges of maintaining communal harmony in the digital age.

Local authorities, including senior police and administrative officials, acted swiftly to manage the situation. The assembly at Gas Chauraha disbanded after authorities promised stringent action. Raza's arrest followed a series of complaints, with local voices demanding accountability.

The event underscores the influence and responsibility of digital creators, as well as the power of community mobilization. Reinforcements, including PAC personnel, remain vigilant in sensitive areas to ensure continued peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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