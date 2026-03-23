Fire at Primorsk: Drone Attack Sparks Blaze in Leningrad

A fire broke out at a fuel reservoir in Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk following a drone attack. The governor of the northwestern Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, made the announcement via the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

Drozdenko revealed the alarming statistic that the region has been targeted by drones extensively. He confirmed that 35 drones have been shot down in recent attacks, highlighting the severity of the situation.

The fire incident at Primorsk underscores ongoing tensions and security challenges in the area, raising concerns about further potential attacks and their implications for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)