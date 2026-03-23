Uttar Pradesh Minister Rallies Behind BJP Amid Reservation Concerns

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad has affirmed his party's alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2027 elections, citing critical reservation concerns. Nishad noted that his former association with the Samajwadi Party dissolved after they neglected his community's demands, prompting the current alignment with the BJP.

Nishad acknowledges the BJP's contribution to honoring community heritage and establishing a separate fisheries ministry but emphasized that the central issue remains reservations. He insists it's up to the BJP to fulfill their commitments, citing past perceptions that labeled the party as anti-reservation despite their moves granting reservations to upper castes and women.

He emphasized his belief in BJP's continued commitment to the community's welfare, referencing significant developments such as the construction of the Nishadraj and Ram temples. Nishad asserts that the BJP's adherence to both Ram and Nishadraj's ideologies is a testament to a historic friendship that spans epochs, urging the party to further demonstrate this affiliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)