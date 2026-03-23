Electoral Drama in Satara: A Democracy in Question

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the police's alleged intervention in the Satara Zilla Parishad elections, labeling it a 'murder of democracy.' The police are accused of moving members to influence the poll results in favor of BJP's Priya Shinde, despite the opposition's majority.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the state assembly that a thorough investigation would be undertaken to determine the truth and hold accountable those responsible. The police actions have drawn allegations from across political lines, further complicating ties within the Mahayuti alliance governing Maharashtra.

With tensions rising, Deputy CM Shinde argues that preventing elected members from voting is a grave injustice, potentially aimed at altering democratic outcomes. The incident has sparked widespread controversy, underlining the fragile nature of coalition politics in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)