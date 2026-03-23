Mizoram's Demographic Dynamics: Births, Deaths, and Gender Trends
Mizoram witnessed 1,845 births and 720 deaths in January, with female births slightly higher than male. Aizawl led in births, and urban areas had more live births compared to rural. The 2025 mortality data showed a gender disparity, with male deaths significantly outnumbering female deaths.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
January saw Mizoram recording 1,845 live births and 720 deaths, as reported by the Economics and Statistics department.
The birth data indicated a female birth rate outpacing that of males, with Aizawl district reporting the highest number of live births at 732. Urban areas accounted for 1,127 of these births.
The mortality statistics painted a picture of gender disparity, with last year's data showing male deaths significantly eclipsing those of females. January 2026 also reflected this ongoing trend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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