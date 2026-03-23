Mizoram's Demographic Dynamics: Births, Deaths, and Gender Trends

January saw Mizoram recording 1,845 live births and 720 deaths, as reported by the Economics and Statistics department.

The birth data indicated a female birth rate outpacing that of males, with Aizawl district reporting the highest number of live births at 732. Urban areas accounted for 1,127 of these births.

The mortality statistics painted a picture of gender disparity, with last year's data showing male deaths significantly eclipsing those of females. January 2026 also reflected this ongoing trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)