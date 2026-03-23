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Global Political and Economic Events: A Comprehensive Diary

This comprehensive diary highlights key international political and economic events from March to May 2026. Notable meetings include the CERAWeek energy conference, European Commission discussions, and G7 finance meetings. The document also outlines various elections and state visits, covering geopolitical and economic discussions across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:45 IST
Global Political and Economic Events: A Comprehensive Diary
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In a thorough compilation of political and economic events worldwide, the diary provides a roadmap of significant occurrences from March through May 2026. Key meetings include the influential CERAWeek energy conference slated for Houston and vital discussions among European Commission leaders and G7 finance ministers.

The diary meticulously details state visits, trade discussions, and various national elections, offering a snapshot of the global political landscape. Among the highlighted events are United Nations discussions on Ukraine and crucial ASEAN finance ministers' meetings.

Additionally, the document shines a light on the geopolitics of Africa with Pope Leo's significant tour and the 'Africa Forward' Summit hosted by Kenya and France, as well as upcoming elections in various countries, shaping future governance and economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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