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Cracking Down on Hidden Wealth: Taxing Foreign Income and Assets

The income tax department has collected significant taxes on undisclosed foreign income and assets, totaling Rs 4,009.64 crore in the first nine months of the current fiscal. This is part of efforts under the Black Money Act, targeting wealth revealed in leaks like Panama Papers, with Rs 41,257.08 crore in total tax and penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:33 IST
Cracking Down on Hidden Wealth: Taxing Foreign Income and Assets
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The Income Tax Department has levied a substantial Rs 4,009.64 crore as tax on undisclosed foreign income and assets during the first nine months of the fiscal year until December 2025. This action falls under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax, 2015, according to information shared by Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary.

Minister Chaudhary revealed this data while addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday. He emphasized that whenever credible information about undisclosed foreign income and assets surfaces, it undergoes thorough investigation, leading to necessary actions under the relevant tax regulations. The accumulated undisclosed foreign wealth assessed under these laws reaches Rs 14,636 crore, linked to notorious leaks like Panama Papers.

Furthermore, by the end of December 2025, a total of 1,368 assessments have culminated in a combined tax and penalty demand exceeding Rs 41,257.08 crore. Additionally, 167 prosecution complaints have been initiated, reflecting the government's stern stance on combating black money. Notably, no official estimation for undisclosed domestic or foreign income exists, as stated by the minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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