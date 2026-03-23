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Pound Rebounds as US-Iran Tensions Ease: Market Roller Coaster

The pound rebounded after President Trump announced a postponed strike on Iranian targets, easing market fears and lifting stocks. Sterling rose against the dollar, aided by falling energy prices and hopes of easing US-Iran tensions. Nonetheless, uncertainties persist, affecting UK's bond markets and economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:45 IST
Pound Rebounds as US-Iran Tensions Ease: Market Roller Coaster
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The pound gained strength on Monday following President Donald Trump's decision to delay military strikes on Iranian power plants for five days. This announcement marked a reversal from his previous threats, which had unsettled stock markets and driven the dollar upwards.

Sterling increased by 1% against the dollar, climbing to $1.348 after earlier losses exceeding 0.5% as investors initially flocked to the dollar. Trump's postponement prompted a significant recovery in global stock markets, which had been in decline, and provided relief to the UK's fragile bond markets. 'Markets have experienced a roller coaster, swinging from deep pessimism to cautious optimism over the conflict with Iran,' said Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club.

Despite the positive developments, Streeter warned that relying on President Trump's statements carried inherent risks. The ten-year Gilt yields decreased by 11 basis points to 4.883%, retreating from earlier highs not seen since 2008, as the market anticipated four interest rate hikes from the Bank of England this year. Traders adjusted their bets to expect two hikes in 2026, a stark shift from the prior expectation of rate cuts before the conflict. Meanwhile, falling energy prices reduced concerns over the impact on the UK economy, heavily reliant on imported oil and gas, causing the euro to drop 0.4% against the pound.

On Monday, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that productive talks took place with Iran over the past two days, aiming at a 'COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST'. Iran's foreign ministry confirmed 'initiatives' to ease tensions, as reported by the Mehr news agency. 'US efforts to de-escalate require Iranian cooperation,' said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote. 'Iran's response will be as crucial as Trump's announcements; hope exists but uncertainties remain.'

Brent crude oil prices dropped 10% to $101.10 per barrel; however, they still remain 40% higher than pre-war levels, heightening investor concerns over a potential UK economic slowdown and rising inflation, which have pressured the pound and bond markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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