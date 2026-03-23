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Uttarakhand's Progress Under Dhami: A Four-Year Saga of Achievement

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrates four years in office, highlighting his government's achievements in economic growth, citizen welfare, and infrastructural development. Notable accomplishments include a 1.5-fold economic growth, a rise in per capita income, and enhanced living standards, positioning Uttarakhand as a leader in various national indices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:15 IST
Uttarakhand's Progress Under Dhami: A Four-Year Saga of Achievement
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently heralded the accomplishments of his government as it completed four years in power. Speaking at the 'Char Saal Bemisaal' event, Dhami showcased achievements aimed at realizing the aspirations of statehood activists and restoring Uttarakhand's historic glory.

The chief minister outlined various initiatives under his tenure, explaining that the BJP's second term was a testament to the state's commitment to progress. Dhami stated that recent developments include economic growth exceeding 1.5 times, increased per capita income by 41%, and successful hosting of G-20 and National Games events.

Highlighting key legislative measures such as the Uniform Civil Code, Dhami said these efforts, alongside significant investments in infrastructure, have elevated the state in various indices. He accused previous administrations of allowing unchecked corruption and resource exploitation but credited stricter measures for increased revenue and statewide improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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