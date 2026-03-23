Gujarat's Fiscal Stability: A Balancing Act of Development and Debt

In a recent assembly session, Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai firmly asserted that the state is adhering to rigorous fiscal discipline. Desai highlighted the significant capital expenditure increase dedicated to developmental works while maintaining all financial targets.

Responding to critiques from Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar regarding the balance between developmental and non-developmental spending, Desai reiterated the state's commitment to the Gujarat Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2005, ensuring fiscal stability and accountability. He statistics showed Gujarat's revenue surplus projections and impressive management of fiscal deficit standards.

Desai further reported a remarkable growth in GST revenue and taxpayer numbers in Gujarat. These fiscal strategies indicate a balance between developmental priorities and financial discipline, paving the way for sustainable growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)