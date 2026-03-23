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Delhi High Court Slams Unauthorised AI Use of Sonakshi Sinha's Likeness

The Delhi High Court has issued an order halting the use of actress Sonakshi Sinha's persona by AI platforms and websites, demanding they remove unauthorized content within 36 hours. This injunction underscores the protection of celebrity personality rights and highlights the misuse of AI technologies in commercial ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:17 IST
Delhi High Court Slams Unauthorised AI Use of Sonakshi Sinha's Likeness
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ordered various AI platforms, websites, and unidentified entities to immediately cease the unauthorized use of actress Sonakshi Sinha's name, image, voice, and likeness. This includes the removal of any infringing content within a 36-hour timeframe.

In an ex parte ad interim injunction, Justice Jyoti Singh prohibited several defendants, which include AI chatbot platforms and e-commerce sites, from exploiting or misappropriating the actor's personality for personal or commercial gain. The court specifically restrained the use of her identity through AI technologies like deepfakes and chatbots, instructing the removal of URLs listed in Annexure-A of the court order within the stipulated period.

The court has summoned the defendants, granting them 30 days to submit written statements, with the plaintiff allowed to file a replica within the subsequent 30 days. The case is scheduled for further procedural hearings on April 10, 2026, while the court will review the injunction application on July 6, 2026.

In its preliminary findings, the court acknowledged Sonakshi Sinha's compelling case against unlawful uses of her image and voice, which were being manipulated for AI-generated chatbots and dubious product promotions. This misuse of AI tools, including the creation of obscene and objectionable content, causes significant damage to her reputation. The ruling reinforces the importance of protecting celebrity publicity rights against unauthorized endorsements and manipulation.

Additionally, the court addressed procedural applications, like exemption from pre-institution mediation due to urgency, the submission of additional documents, and allowing confidential documents to be filed. The lawsuit tackles claims that AI chatbots and online platforms falsely implied Sonakshi's endorsement, creating interactive bots and misleading consumers, sometimes portraying her in objectionable scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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