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University of Delhi Tightens Rules on Campus Assemblies

The University of Delhi announces a strict requirement for written permission for any on-campus assembly, protest, or rally. Organisers must submit an application to the Proctor's Office and police at least 72 hours prior. The rule aims to prevent outsider participation, with violations leading to severe disciplinary action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:48 IST
University of Delhi Tightens Rules on Campus Assemblies
Delhi University official logo (Photo: @UnivofDelhi/X) . Image Credit: ANI
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The University of Delhi has implemented stringent measures requiring prior written permission for organizing any assemblies, protests, or similar activities on campus. This decision was communicated in an official notification released on Monday.

According to the notification, organizers must submit a signed physical application to both the Proctor's Office and local police authorities no less than 72 hours before the planned event. The application should detail the organizer's information, the nature and duration of the event, logistics, speakers involved, and the expected number of participants.

The University emphasized that no digital communication, such as emails or social media posts, would be considered valid permission. It also banned the involvement of non-university individuals in these activities. Violations will be met with rigorous disciplinary measures, potentially including expulsion and legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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