Gas Relief Boost for Madhya Pradesh's Hospitality Sector Amid Crisis
The Madhya Pradesh government has allocated 9% commercial gas to hotels and 7% to street vendors, amid shortages due to the West Asia crisis. The decision followed lobbying by the National Restaurant Association of India, as the sector struggled with reduced LPG supplies, leading many establishments to alternative energy sources.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh government announced a vital allocation of commercial gas resources to hotels and street food vendors, addressing shortages imposed by the ongoing West Asia crisis. Officials confirmed a 9% allocation for hotels and restaurants and 7% for dhabas and street vendors.
This relief follows lobbying efforts by the National Restaurant Association of India's Indore-Bhopal chapter, which met with Additional Chief Secretary Rashmi Arun Shami. Abhishek Baheti, president of the NRAI MP, emphasized the critical dependence of the hospitality sector on commercial gas, according to Dharmendra Sharma of the Confederation of All India Traders.
To combat severe LPG shortages, the Indian government has increased allocation to 50%, facilitated by rising domestic output. The energy crisis had originally limited supply to prioritize household needs, prompting many establishments to resort to alternatives like induction stoves and coal-fired hearths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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