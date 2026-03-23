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Sharif Calls for Unity in West Asia Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged collective efforts for de-escalation of tensions in West Asia during a call with Iran's President. He emphasized regional unity and Pakistan's role in mediation and highlighted solidarity with Iran amid ongoing conflicts in the Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:08 IST
Sharif Calls for Unity in West Asia Amid Rising Tensions
Pakistan Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a serious diplomatic move, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged a collective approach to reducing tensions in West Asia. On Monday, he communicated with Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, to express concern over ongoing hostilities.

The crisis, which ignited on February 28 following attacks by the US and Israel on Iran, has been a point of instability in the region. Sharif underlined the necessity for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences among neighboring countries.

Reaffirming Pakistan's supportive stance, Sharif conveyed solidarity with Iran and assured continued efforts to foster peace. He also extended greetings for Eid-ul-Fitr and Nowruz to Iran's leadership and its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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