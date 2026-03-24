Ukraine Urges Strike on Russian Drone Sites Amid Iran Escalation

A top Ukrainian diplomat has declared that Russian drone production sites have become legitimate military targets due to Moscow's recent shipments of modernized drones to Iran. This move, he argues, necessitates the West to arm Ukraine with weapons capable of hitting these critical sites.

Speaking at a special United Nations Security Council session on the Ukraine conflict, Ukraine's permanent representative, Andriy Melnyk, highlighted Russia's growing support for Iran as a dangerous accomplice role, fueled by upgrades in Iranian-designed Shahed drones used against Ukraine since February 2022.

Melnyk emphasized the escalation posed by these shipments, warning that it enables Iran to threaten Gulf countries and U.S. forces, thereby destabilizing regions and endangering the global economy. He also called for bolstered Ukrainian military capabilities to counter these threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)