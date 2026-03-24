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Senate Confirms Mullin in Homeland Security Shakeup

Markwayne Mullin, confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the new Homeland Security secretary, will succeed Kristi Noem. Although aligned with Trump’s immigration stance, Mullin intends to moderate some policies. As public support wanes, the administration considers reframing its approach to immigration while facing internal and external criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 05:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 05:59 IST
Senate Confirms Mullin in Homeland Security Shakeup

The U.S. Senate confirmed Markwayne Mullin as the new Homeland Security secretary, succeeding Kristi Noem, amidst declining public support for strict immigration policies.

Mullin, who aligns with President Trump's immigration views, hinted at easing certain measures, like aggressive home raids without warrants. The confirmation vote was 54-45, with notable backing from moderate Democrats despite some Republican opposition citing Mullin's past rhetoric.

The shift in leadership comes as Homeland Security grapples with funding blockades and staffing challenges. Trump's administration is set on recalibrating its strategies, focusing less on mass deportations and more on apprehending offenders with criminal records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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