Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, has reiterated his unwavering commitment to fortifying his nation's nuclear capability, as reported by state media. In a speech to the Supreme People's Assembly, he condemned South Korea as 'most hostile' and accused the United States of 'global state terrorism.'

In line with previous statements, Kim's rhetoric reflects a broader strategy to position North Korea as a formidable nuclear power, while also asserting a defense against perceived hegemonic pursuits by the US and its allies. Kim left the door ajar for dialogue with Washington, indirectly challenging them to choose between confrontation or peaceful coexistence.

The North Korean parliament has revised its constitution, although specifics remain undisclosed. Analysts note an apparent shift in Kim's strategy: moving away from a peaceful unification goal with South Korea toward a more assertive regional role. Meanwhile, Kim pauses meaningful dialogue with Washington and Seoul, prioritizing ties with Russia amid global geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)