Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Unyielding Nuclear Ambitions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reasserts his commitment to strengthening North Korea's nuclear status, criticizing South Korea and the United States. He signals an aggressive stance against adversaries while keeping dialogue open with the USA, amid shifts in foreign policy and rising anti-American sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-03-2026 06:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 06:01 IST
Kim Jong Un's Unyielding Nuclear Ambitions
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, has reiterated his unwavering commitment to fortifying his nation's nuclear capability, as reported by state media. In a speech to the Supreme People's Assembly, he condemned South Korea as 'most hostile' and accused the United States of 'global state terrorism.'

In line with previous statements, Kim's rhetoric reflects a broader strategy to position North Korea as a formidable nuclear power, while also asserting a defense against perceived hegemonic pursuits by the US and its allies. Kim left the door ajar for dialogue with Washington, indirectly challenging them to choose between confrontation or peaceful coexistence.

The North Korean parliament has revised its constitution, although specifics remain undisclosed. Analysts note an apparent shift in Kim's strategy: moving away from a peaceful unification goal with South Korea toward a more assertive regional role. Meanwhile, Kim pauses meaningful dialogue with Washington and Seoul, prioritizing ties with Russia amid global geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026