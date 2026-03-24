Senate Confirms New Homeland Security Chief

The U.S. Senate has cast its votes in favor of confirming President Donald Trump's nominee, Markwayne Mullin, as the next Secretary of Homeland Security. Mullin will replace Kristi Noem, who is stepping down from the position.

With the majority of senators backing Mullin, the confirmation signals a shift in the leadership overseeing the nation's security measures. The decision reflects the Senate's alignment with the administration's choice amidst ongoing political dynamics.

While the voting continues, this appointment highlights a pivotal moment in homeland security as the department prepares for potential challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)