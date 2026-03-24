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Senate Confirms New Homeland Security Chief

The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee, Markwayne Mullin, as the new Homeland Security Secretary, replacing the outgoing Kristi Noem. The voting process is still underway. This development marks a significant change in leadership within the department responsible for national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2026 05:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 05:52 IST
Senate Confirms New Homeland Security Chief
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate has cast its votes in favor of confirming President Donald Trump's nominee, Markwayne Mullin, as the next Secretary of Homeland Security. Mullin will replace Kristi Noem, who is stepping down from the position.

With the majority of senators backing Mullin, the confirmation signals a shift in the leadership overseeing the nation's security measures. The decision reflects the Senate's alignment with the administration's choice amidst ongoing political dynamics.

While the voting continues, this appointment highlights a pivotal moment in homeland security as the department prepares for potential challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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