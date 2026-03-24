Asia's Coal Crunch: The Continent's Energy Crisis Amid Iran War
Asian countries are increasingly turning to coal amid an energy crisis exacerbated by the Iran war's impact on oil and gas shipments. This reliance threatens to delay transitions to renewable energy and increase emissions. Countries like India, South Korea, and Indonesia are boosting coal use to counter LNG shortfalls.
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Amid escalating tensions due to the Iran war, Asian nations are resorting to coal to mitigate the impact of disrupted oil and gas supplies. These countries, heavily dependent on imported energy passing through the critical Strait of Hormuz, find themselves at an energy crossroads.
Amidst this crisis, leading nations such as India, South Korea, and Indonesia have opted to increase coal consumption as liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies falter. This decision raises concerns about stalled progress in transitioning to renewable energy and escalating emissions, as coal is a more polluting energy source.
The situation underscores the delicate balance between immediate energy needs and long-term environmental goals, with experts warning of the risks of continued coal dependency in the ever-evolving global energy landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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