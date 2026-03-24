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NDMC Launches First Comprehensive Park Project in Bharti Nagar

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal has initiated the first comprehensive park redevelopment project in Bharti Nagar. This marks a significant step in NDMC's efforts to enhance infrastructure and public spaces in the capital. The move aligns with prior large-scale beautification projects like the India AI Impact Summit preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:39 IST
NDMC Launches First Comprehensive Park Project in Bharti Nagar
NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has unveiled plans for a transformative project aimed at rejuvenating a park in Bharti Nagar. The initiative was announced by Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, who laid the foundation stone and described it as NDMC's first comprehensive park development within a residential society.

Chahal highlighted the ambition of turning Bharti Nagar into a model colony, showcasing efforts to improve civic infrastructure in the area. This development is part of NDMC's broader strategy to enhance public spaces and infrastructure citywide. Similar projects were conducted for the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The summit underscored India's leadership in AI discussions, hosted at Bharat Mandapam in February. NDMC's preparations included road repairs, enhanced lighting, and sanitation drives to boost the city's global image. An initiative, 'Operation-Clean,' focused on sanitation and reducing air pollution, further demonstrated NDMC's commitment to civic improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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