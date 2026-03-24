Delhi govt allocates Rs 200 crore for EV policy to make city pollution-free.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:50 IST
Delhi govt allocates Rs 200 crore for EV policy to make city pollution-free.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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