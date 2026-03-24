Uttarakhand High Court Directs IPS Officers to Approach CAT in Deputation Dispute

In a significant development, the Uttarakhand High Court has directed IPS officers Neeru Garg and Arun Mohan Joshi to present their deputation challenge case before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). The officers, from the 2005 and 2006 batches respectively, had contested the central government's deputation order, labeling it as contrary to the deputation rules established by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The central government, defending its decision in court, asserted that the officers are employees under its jurisdiction and are assigned to state service. It emphasized that it retains the authority to call them back on deputation when necessary, suggesting that any grievances should be addressed through the CAT. Notably, the officers bypassed the CAT, opting to approach the High Court directly, raising debates within bureaucratic circles regarding protocol adherence.

Amidst this legal tussle, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced the distribution of ministerial portfolios following the recent expansion of his cabinet. The Chief Minister has retained control over several vital departments, including General Administration and Finance, which are crucial for governance and maintaining law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)