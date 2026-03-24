Celebrating Two Decades of Partnership: Axis Max Life and YES BANK's Strategic Bancassurance Journey

Axis Max Life Insurance and YES BANK marked the 21st anniversary of their strategic bancassurance partnership, highlighting a shared commitment to digital innovation and customer-focused solutions. Over the years, this collaboration has become a leading ecosystem in the industry.

With over 1,300 branches across India, the alliance has secured the futures of 18.03 lakh policyholders, boasting a cumulative Sum Assured of over Rs. 1.50 lakh crores. The partnership has pioneered technological integration, streamlining the insurance experience to meet diverse needs, from children's education to wealth creation.

As Axis Max Life and YES BANK move into the third decade of their alliance, they plan to focus on financial inclusion for MSMEs and rural households, supporting IRDAI's vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047'. This ongoing collaboration aims to expand its reach in underserved markets, bringing financial security closer to the grassroots level.

(With inputs from agencies.)