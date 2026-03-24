Tensions in Middle East Stir U.S. Market Uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures experienced a downturn on Tuesday, following a relief rally from the previous session. Renewed uncertainties regarding Middle East tensions affected market sentiment, despite President Donald Trump's announcement to delay strikes on Iran. On Monday, Trump cited "productive talks" with Iranian officials as the reason for postponement.

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, denied any negotiations with the U.S. had taken place, conflicting with President Trump's narrative. Israeli officials expressed skepticism about the success of potential U.S.-Iran talks. The initial optimistic market reaction waned as doubts about the conflict's resolution persisted.

The ongoing tensions have caused oil prices to soar, raising inflation concerns and complicating the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook. Although the Fed projected a rate reduction in 2026, current market conditions have altered expectations. In corporate developments, Jefferies' shares surged following potential acquisition news, while Battalion Oil reported decreased revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)