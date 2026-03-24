Gas Supply Turbulence: The Silent Impact of the Iran Conflict

The ongoing conflict in Iran is wreaking havoc on the global gas supply chain, with substantial disruptions emphasizing the sector's fragility. While oil markets are swiftly adapting, the gas industry faces a daunting recovery, exacerbated by the industry's inherent complexities and storage limitations.

Iranian attacks have highlighted critical weaknesses in liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, resulting in a surge in gas prices. The imbalance between oil's quick rebounding ability and gas's prolonged recovery is stark, particularly affecting regions like Europe and Asia.

The confluence of these challenges is prompting countries to rethink their energy strategies, moving away from gas and exploring more sustainable alternatives such as solar power, particularly given the escalating costs of gas-related infrastructures. This realignment might reshape the global energy landscape significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)