Our aim is de-escalation; opening of Strait of Hormuz: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:09 IST
- Country:
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Our aim is de-escalation; opening of Strait of Hormuz: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.
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