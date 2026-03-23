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Navigating Peril: Indian LPG Tankers Brave War-Torn Strait of Hormuz

Two Indian-flagged LPG tankers have safely navigated the war-hit Strait of Hormuz, carrying a day's supply of cooking gas. Amidst restricted passage due to geopolitical tensions, their journey underscores the strategic importance of the strait for India's energy needs and the ongoing efforts to secure vessel and crew safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:50 IST
Navigating Peril: Indian LPG Tankers Brave War-Torn Strait of Hormuz
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two Indian-flagged LPG tankers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, have successfully traversed the tumultuous Strait of Hormuz, laden with nearly a day's supply of cooking gas for India. The tankers, together carrying 92,612 tonnes of LPG, embarked from the Persian Gulf amid regional hostilities.

According to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, the vessels will reach Indian shores soon between March 26 and March 28. The voyage comes amidst heightened tensions, where the strait has become a chokepoint due to conflict in West Asia.

With 600 seafarers aboard the remaining 22 Indian-flagged ships in the region, ensuring their safe passage remains a priority. These vessels are crucial in transporting essential energy resources, and their safe passage is critical for sustaining India's energy supply chain, especially as alternative sources are explored for crude oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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