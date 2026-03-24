Left Menu

NATO Security Concerns: Hungary's Alleged Leaks to Moscow

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Lithuania had raised concerns about Hungarian officials being security risks within NATO, alleging that confidential information might have been passed to Russia. These claims have sparked controversy as Hungary maintains close ties with Russia despite the Ukraine conflict and EU's pro-Kyiv stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:10 IST
NATO Security Concerns: Hungary's Alleged Leaks to Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lithuania had warned about potential security risks posed by Hungarian officials within NATO, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealed. The claims arose after reports suggested confidential information was leaked to Russia. Despite the Ukraine conflict, Hungary maintains favorable relations with Moscow, often opposing EU's pro-Kyiv policies.

In 2019, Lithuania sought to exclude Hungary from NATO meetings due to suspicions of information leaks to Russia. These allegations were recently backed by the Washington Post, citing unnamed security sources accusing Hungary of briefing Russia during EU meetings. Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto initially dismissed these as fake news but later admitted consulting with non-EU countries, including Russia.

The controversy remains heightened, with Lithuanian officials labeling the accusations as mere guesses. Simultaneously, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban orders investigations into claims of wiretapping on Szijjarto. Moscow has yet to comment, typically accusing the western bloc of unfounded smears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026