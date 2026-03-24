NATO Security Concerns: Hungary's Alleged Leaks to Moscow
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Lithuania had raised concerns about Hungarian officials being security risks within NATO, alleging that confidential information might have been passed to Russia. These claims have sparked controversy as Hungary maintains close ties with Russia despite the Ukraine conflict and EU's pro-Kyiv stance.
Lithuania had warned about potential security risks posed by Hungarian officials within NATO, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealed. The claims arose after reports suggested confidential information was leaked to Russia. Despite the Ukraine conflict, Hungary maintains favorable relations with Moscow, often opposing EU's pro-Kyiv policies.
In 2019, Lithuania sought to exclude Hungary from NATO meetings due to suspicions of information leaks to Russia. These allegations were recently backed by the Washington Post, citing unnamed security sources accusing Hungary of briefing Russia during EU meetings. Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto initially dismissed these as fake news but later admitted consulting with non-EU countries, including Russia.
The controversy remains heightened, with Lithuanian officials labeling the accusations as mere guesses. Simultaneously, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban orders investigations into claims of wiretapping on Szijjarto. Moscow has yet to comment, typically accusing the western bloc of unfounded smears.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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