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High Alert in Moscow: Sabotage Threats Escalate Tensions

Moscow's security forces including the FSB, police, and national guard have heightened their alert levels due to potential sabotage threats from Ukraine, as reported by Russia's state RIA news agency. The ongoing conflict has seen attacks on both sides, targeting individuals and critical infrastructure using covert tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:47 IST
High Alert in Moscow: Sabotage Threats Escalate Tensions
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Moscow remains on edge as security forces including the Federal Security Service (FSB), police, and national guard have been put on elevated alert. This precaution follows intelligence reports of a potential sabotage attack plotted by Ukraine, a claim disclosed by Russia's state RIA news agency on Tuesday.

The enduring conflict between Russia and Ukraine, now in its fourth year, has witnessed both nations conducting operations beyond the battlefield. Such activities have involved drone attacks and sabotage units targeting individuals and essential infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of the GRU military intelligence service, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in northern Moscow. He was shot multiple times but survived, illustrating the ongoing risks posed by alleged Ukrainian operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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