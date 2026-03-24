High Alert in Moscow: Sabotage Threats Escalate Tensions

Moscow remains on edge as security forces including the Federal Security Service (FSB), police, and national guard have been put on elevated alert. This precaution follows intelligence reports of a potential sabotage attack plotted by Ukraine, a claim disclosed by Russia's state RIA news agency on Tuesday.

The enduring conflict between Russia and Ukraine, now in its fourth year, has witnessed both nations conducting operations beyond the battlefield. Such activities have involved drone attacks and sabotage units targeting individuals and essential infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of the GRU military intelligence service, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in northern Moscow. He was shot multiple times but survived, illustrating the ongoing risks posed by alleged Ukrainian operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)