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Heightened Security in Moscow Amid Attack Threat

Moscow's security forces, including the FSB, police, and national guard, have increased their alert status following intelligence about a potential sabotage attack from Ukraine, according to Russia's state news agency RIA's report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:33 IST
Heightened Security in Moscow Amid Attack Threat
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow's security agencies, including the Federal Security Service (FSB), police, and national guard, have heightened their alert levels in response to intelligence reports signaling a potential sabotage threat emanating from Ukraine. This move was reported by Russia's state news agency RIA, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The increase in security measures underscores the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, raising concerns over regional stability. Additional resources and personnel are expected to be deployed to monitor and counter any potential threats.

This development highlights the fragile geopolitical climate and the vigilant measures taken by Russian authorities to prevent any acts of sabotage that could escalate tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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