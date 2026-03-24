Gold Prices Rebound Amid Global Market Recovery
Gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 1,200 to Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams, breaking a four-day losing streak. This rebound is attributed to a recovery in global markets and strategic buying after significant declines. Internationally, spot gold increased by USD 16.96 to USD 4,423.83 per ounce.
- Country:
- India
Gold prices in the national capital saw a noteworthy rise of Rs 1,200, reaching Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams. This halt in the losing streak comes after four consecutive declines, influenced by a recovery in global markets and increased buying at lower price levels.
Internationally, spot gold rebounded with a modest climb of USD 16.96, registering a 0.38% increase to reach USD 4,423.83 per ounce. Market analysts highlight that cautious optimism regarding the Iran war situation and the declaration of a five-day ceasefire by US President Donald Trump might have contributed to stabilizing bullion prices.
Despite the positive shift, experts warn that volatile bullion prices are likely to persist due to ongoing mixed geopolitical signals. Investors remain wary as they navigate the complex landscape influenced by international tensions and market fluctuations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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