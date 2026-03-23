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Eurozone Consumer Confidence Hits Record Low Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Eurozone consumer confidence plummeted to its lowest since late 2023, amid geopolitical tensions with Iran and rising energy costs, according to a European Commission survey. Economists predict a decline in household spending and stagnant GDP due to surging oil prices, impacting household fuel expenses and borrowing costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:42 IST
Eurozone Consumer Confidence Hits Record Low Amid Geopolitical Tensions
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Consumer confidence in the euro zone has plunged to its lowest level since late 2023, a European Commission survey revealed this Monday, highlighting early economic repercussions of tensions with Iran and steep energy costs.

The survey, which showed consumer confidence fell dramatically from -12.3 in February to -16.3, came as a surprise to economists, who had anticipated a milder drop to -14.4.

Surging oil prices, exacerbated by the U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran, have sharply increased household fuel costs, raising inflation fears and potentially driving the ECB to boost interest rates to manage price pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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