Eurozone Consumer Confidence Hits Record Low Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Consumer confidence in the euro zone has plunged to its lowest level since late 2023, a European Commission survey revealed this Monday, highlighting early economic repercussions of tensions with Iran and steep energy costs.

The survey, which showed consumer confidence fell dramatically from -12.3 in February to -16.3, came as a surprise to economists, who had anticipated a milder drop to -14.4.

Surging oil prices, exacerbated by the U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran, have sharply increased household fuel costs, raising inflation fears and potentially driving the ECB to boost interest rates to manage price pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)