Crackdown in Tamil Nadu: Millions Worth of Illicit Goods Seized
Election officials in Tamil Nadu have confiscated illegal goods, such as cash, liquor, and drugs, worth Rs 178.78 crore. This follows the activation of a multi-tier enforcement mechanism after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect. Over 2,100 Flying Squad and Static Surveillance teams are actively monitoring the situation.
- Country:
- India
In a substantial crackdown, election officials across Tamil Nadu have seized illegal goods valued at an estimated Rs 178.78 crore. The seized items include precious metals worth Rs 112.37 crore, cash totaling Rs 34.64 crore, and freebies worth Rs 24.22 crore.
The operation follows the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, which took effect on March 15. Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik announced the news on Tuesday, highlighting the deployment of specialized enforcement teams to tackle unlawful inducements.
A network of 2,169 Flying Squad teams is actively operational 24/7, responding promptly to complaints via the cVigil app and other channels. In addition, 2,166 Static Surveillance teams are conducting thorough inspections at strategic checkpoints to curb the illicit movement of cash, narcotics, and other illegal items.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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