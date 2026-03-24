France Takes Bold Steps to Shield Farmers Amid U.S.-Israeli Conflict
France has unveiled urgent assistance measures to help farmers struggling with escalating fuel and fertiliser costs due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict affecting Iran. These include payment delays on social contributions, flexible tax deadlines, and state-backed loans, as well as efforts to combat EU carbon levies on fertilisers.
- Country:
- France
France is stepping up efforts to safeguard its farmers from the economic impact of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict on Iran. With the crisis leading to increased fuel and fertiliser costs, the Ministry of Agriculture has announced a suite of emergency support measures.
Among the initiatives are delayed payment deadlines for social contributions and more flexible tax timelines for those farms hardest hit by rising prices. Additionally, short-term, state-backed loans are now available through public investment bank Bpifrance.
Furthermore, discussions are underway with financial institutions and distributors to alleviate cash flow issues faced by farmers. France is also advocating at the EU level to exempt fertilisers from the newly implemented carbon border levy, introduced on January 1, to reduce costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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