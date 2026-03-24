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UK Finance Minister Takes Action Amid Rising Prices

British finance minister Rachel Reeves plans to meet with supermarkets and banks to explore ways to support UK consumers affected by price increases due to the Middle East conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:20 IST
UK Finance Minister Takes Action Amid Rising Prices
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to engage in talks with leading supermarkets and financial institutions later this week. Her goal is to shape strategies that can provide relief to UK consumers facing steep price hikes, driven largely by unrest in the Middle East.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, Reeves emphasized the urgency of the issue. She noted the critical role that supermarkets and banks play in consumer support, amid skyrocketing costs of living.

'I am holding meetings with supermarkets and with banks to discuss how they can further support their customers,' Reeves told lawmakers during her address, marking a pivotal step in addressing the economic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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