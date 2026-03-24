Global Markets React Amidst Middle East Conflict Talks

In a tumultuous start to the week, US markets experienced a slight dip on Tuesday, as oil prices surged, reflecting the persistent crisis in the Middle East. President Donald Trump's claim of progress in negotiations with Iran did little to ease market tensions, with key indices showing minimal fluctuations before the bell.

Meanwhile, the conflict further escalated with heavy airstrikes and missile exchanges, as Tehran maintained a strong grip on the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic waterway remains a critical point of concern, affecting international shipping and sending energy prices soaring.

In corporate developments, Estee Lauder and Spain's Puig confirmed merger discussions, underscoring a broader industry trend. Despite contrasting market performances across regions, with notable gains in France and Japan, global economic apprehensions persist due to the volatile oil market and geopolitical uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)